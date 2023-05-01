Football: Frosinone is the first promoted in A – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 01 – Frosinone is the first team promoted to Serie A. With three matches remaining from the end of Serie B, the team coached by Fabio Grosso conquered the mathematical certainty of returning to the top flight by beating 3-1 Reggina B. For President Stirpe’s team it is the third participation in the top flight, five years after the last time. At the end there was a big party on the pitch, with all the fans invading the pitch. Sudtirol and Genoa drew 0-0 in 35/a di B. In Venice’s 5-0 win against Modena, the Finnish Pojhanpalo played the leading role, author of 4 goals. Brescia beat Cosenza 2-1 and made a save shot. Bari, which aspires to return to Serie A, instead holds back at home with the Cittadella (1-1) (ANSA).

