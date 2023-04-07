In the first half, the weakened Austrians had the game under control and created several chances. Verena Hanshaw put a free kick just over the goal (8′), Laura Wienroither hit the crossbar from a tight angle (18′). Marie-Therese Höbinger tested goalkeeper Nicky Evrard before Nicole Billa was unlucky with a shot at the post after a nice attack in the penalty area (41′).

While Belgium did not attack in the first 45 minutes, the guests showed themselves cold after the break – albeit with the help of the ÖFB team. Substitute goalie Isabella Kresche missed a shot by Sarah Wijnants (47′), Jassina Blom’s cross ripped into the goal a little later (51′). After a long idle period, Austria not only caught up with goals from Janice Cayman (78th / own goal) and Celina Degen with a remarkable long-range shot (84th), but also rewarded the urge phase with the winning goal at the end.

Worth seeing shot by Degen to 2: 2 (84th minute) Nice shot of the Cologne legionnaire.

“We had the game totally under control and almost played Belgium. Then we let the book out of our hands unnecessarily, ”analyzed Fuhrmann on ORF. “But it’s all the nicer to have seen that we remained stable despite the many changes and believed in the turnaround. It’s good because it gives the team faith.” Before the Nations League, there is a test against the Czech Republic as part of the second ÖFB course on Tuesday (7.15 p.m., live on ORF Sport +) and another during the training camp in July.

Patzer puts Belgium in the lead

The Fuhrmann-Elf, still without Julia Hickelsberger-Füller and Maria Plattner, started the duel with significantly more game shares. Höbinger, whose shot went too central (39′), and Billa had the best chances of taking the lead. The striker only hit the bar from the penalty spot (41′). Less than 100 seconds after the restart, the guests were celebrating, and Wijnants, who came on at the break, was successful with a shot from a tight angle. Kresche, who replaced Manuela Zinsberger, who was absent for private reasons, let the ball slip through to a 0-1 deficit.

Shortly thereafter, a cross from Blom dropped perfectly over Kresche into the far post. The ÖFB selection, currently world number 18. and thus one place better than Belgium, hardly found any answers against significantly improved Belgians. In the final phase, however, the European Championship quarter-finalists showed their different faces again and caught up. Record national player Puntigam scored after a corner kick with a deflected shot, Degen sank the ball from a distance and Wienroither celebrated the winning goal in added time.

football test match

Freitag:

Austria – Belgium 3:2 (0:0)

Wiener Neustadt, SR Ghisletta (SUI)

Torfolge:

0:1 Winants (47.)

0:2 Blom (51.)

1:2 Cayman (78./Eigentor)

2:2 The dough (84.)

3:2 Wienroither (95.)

Austria: Kresche – Wienroither, Wenninger (46./Degen), Georgieva, Hanshaw – Feiersinger (46./Schasching), Zadrazil, Höbinger (65./Puntigam) – Dunst (72./Kolb), Billa (65./Pinther), Naschenweng (83./Campbell)

Belgium: Evrard – Cayman, De Caigny, Vanhaevermaet (89./Petry), Deloose – Detruyer (62./Delacauw), Missipo, Biesmans – Dhont (92./Janssens), Blom (89./Colson), Eurlings (46./ wineries)