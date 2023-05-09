Football: German title duel becomes a battle of nerves

Although Dortmund were unable to return to the top of the table and FC Bayern are still one point ahead after the 2-1 win in Bremen, coach Edin Terzic also felt his team’s tenth home win in a row as encouragement for the showdown in the master thriller.

“The season has shown us how crazy it is and how many problems almost every club has had. We’ll do everything to ensure that it stays crazy and that we have something to celebrate in the end,” said the coach, hoping for a blunder by Bayern and another change in leadership.

Bayern boss Oliver Kahn expects the decision in the final meters of a spectacular season. “I think it will remain super exciting until the last day of the game,” predicted Kahn. Sports director Hasan Salihamidzic said: “We look at ourselves. It’s important that we have nerves, that we keep our nerves and stay calm every game.”

Adeyemi “heartbroken”

It was in keeping with Dortmund’s desire for success that Karim Adeyemi had to be cheered up by Jude Bellingham despite a gala performance that was crowned with two goals. The missed penalty lessened the ex-Salzburger’s joy at his best game in the BVB jersey: “I ruined my day a bit. I was heartbroken at that moment.”

German Bundesliga Game plan and table

With the prospect of his first Bundesliga hat-trick, the 21-year-old tried to take the penalty and even persuaded regular shooter Marco Reus, who had just been substituted on, to give him the ball.

Adeyemi looked back ruefully: “I’d rather give the ball to Marco, that would have been better. The first thing is about the team and not about me.”

Praise from coach Terzic

But on a day like this, everyone in Dortmund could easily get over Adeyemi’s missed shot. Nevertheless, Terzic was full of praise for the fastest Bundesliga player according to measurements: “Of his estimated 100 actions, 99 were really good. How he used his almost 37 km/h today was outstanding.”

The fact that Bellingham, despite recent speculation about a move to Real Madrid, was in great form and that veteran Mats Hummels earned top marks as a tireless tackler, spoke for Terzic’s work in the past few days.

“Season of Setbacks”

It’s hard to imagine how a team with such qualities could lose the lead in the table in Bochum (1-1) a week ago. Or had to settle for a draw against the “cellar children” Schalke (2:2) and Stuttgart (3:3).

Terzic recalled the low spirits on the last matchday: “Just a week ago I had to answer stupid questions. Maybe it’s the season of setbacks. But it’s about getting up again and again and showing that you can do better.”

more on the subject Offensive show gives Dortmund hope

Hoping for slips

With three games left against Mönchengladbach, in Augsburg and against Mainz, the second-placed team must continue to hope that the defending champions, who had played their task in Bremen the day before with significantly less brilliance, were weak.

Sports director Kehl has rarely wished Dortmund’s archrival FC Schalke a win more than at their game on Saturday in Munich. “We wouldn’t be mad if we got a little help,” commented the former BVB player, “we need help. We have to be that honest.”