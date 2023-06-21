Football: Germany collects the next test game bankruptcy

football

The result crisis of the German national team is coming to a head. A few days after the 1-0 draw against Poland, the DFB team lost another test match for the 2024 European Championships against Colombia 2-0. Liverpool striker Luis Diaz (54th) and Juan Cuadrado (82nd/penalty) scored the goals for the South Americans against a very insecure German in Gelsenkirchen. Germany did not lose from the June treble only in the 3: 3 against Ukraine.



Four days after the defeat in Poland, team boss Hansi Flick deviated from the experiment with the back three and took the weak Joshua Kimmich from the starting XI. The corrections brought no improvement. Again many messes crept into the game and Colombia was the more dangerous team.

“After the third friendly flop, the hosts of the European Championship, Germany, are staggering into the summer break with an insecure national team and even greater doubts about Flick,” wrote the dpa.

Reuters/Thilo Schmuelgen The result could be read on the faces of the German players after the final whistle

After the early World Cup failure in Qatar, the DFB team won only one of five international matches in 2023 (2-0 against Peru). In September things will continue with two challenging home games against World Cup terror Japan and runner-up France.

Climate activists cause disruption

Two activists from the “Last Generation” group caused a brief interruption, running purposefully towards Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s German goal in the first half. They wore stop the fossil madness t-shirts and seemed about to tie themselves to the gate. However, folders prevented them from doing so – ter Stegen also intervened.

“Because the federal government is still importing and burning coal from Colombia, we interrupted the international football match in Gelsenkirchen today,” the group tweeted.

