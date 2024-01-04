Football: Girona stays in step with Real

football

With narrow home wins on Wednesday evening in the 19th round, Real Madrid and Girona continue to be neck and neck in the Spanish championship. Real beat Mallorca 1-0 and defended their lead in the table ahead of second-placed Girona, who were tied on points and beat Atletico Madrid 4-3.



Antonio Rüdiger saved the “Royals” from a setback and scored the only goal with a header from Luka Modric’s corner in the 78th minute. The match winner for Girona was Ivan Martin with the winning goal in stoppage time. Atletico, currently third in the table, is already ten points behind the top duo.

Shortly before the 1-0 lead, Brahim Diaz missed a huge chance for Real when he hit the inside post with a header from a good meter away in front of the empty goal. Real have been undefeated in the league since September 24th, and ÖFB team defender David Alaba was once again missing from Madrid after tearing his cruciate ligament.

Primera Division, 19. Round

Tuesday, January 2nd: Getafe Rayo Vallecano 0:2 Real Sociedad Alaves 1:1 Valencia Villarreal 3:1 Wednesday, January 3rd: Granada Cadiz 2:0 Real Madrid Mallorca 1:0 Celta Vigo Betis Sevilla 2:1 Girona Atletico Madrid 4:3 Thursday, January 4th: Osasuna Almeria 5:00 p.m. FC Sevilla Bilbao 7:15 p.m. Las Palmas FC Barcelona 9:30 p.m

Tabel:

