How long the 48-year-old will remain on board Eintracht is currently the subject of speculation. Tottenham Hotspur is looking for a coach after separating from Antonio Conte and should deal with the former LASK head coach as well as league rivals Chelsea, who kicked Graham Potter out on Sunday. According to Spanish media reports, even Real Madrid, where Carlo Ancelotti could say goodbye after this season, have the Upper Austrian on their list. Of course, a commitment in England seems far more realistic, especially since there were previously confirmed interested parties from the island.

The successful coach has a contract in Frankfurt until 2024, but according to a report by “Sportbild” it also includes an exit clause. And a farewell seems possible not only because of the prominent interested parties. A year ago, the club looked like one big unit, but after seven games without a win, they are also struggling with problems off the pitch.

AP/Gregorio Borgia



On the upper floor, there are such loud disputes about CEO Axel Hellmann and supervisory board boss Philip Holzer that President Peter Fischer recently felt called upon to put his foot down. “Differences and different opinions are part of it, but they shouldn’t be played out in public,” he said. There had also been reports of differences of opinion between Glasner and sports director Markus Krösche, which the coach denied.

Frankfurt wants to extend with Glasner

Krösche would also start the new season without a contract extension with coach Glasner. “It’s not a problem for me that we’re going into our last year,” said Krösche on Saturday in the ZDF “Sportstudio”. But Krösche also emphasized: “Our goal is to work together in the long term.” That’s why the club management made the Upper Austrian an offer to extend his contract.

They are “always in exchange, it’s a lot of fun working together and we don’t have any stress”. There is therefore no deadline by when Glasner must have decided on the contract offer. Krösche emphasized that the current earnings crisis has “purely sporting” reasons. Krösche did not want to talk about major differences between the committees: “We all work well together.” Glasner, who moved from LASK to Wolfsburg four years ago and to Frankfurt two years later, traditionally keeps a low profile – a personal, sporting rise after two years seems entirely possible.

Nagelsmann in focus after Bayern-Aus

With Nagelsmann, a young star coach has been on the market for around two weeks. After the surprising exit from Bayern, where Thomas Tuchel followed him, the 35-year-old did not speak in public, but if the English media have their way, he should start earning his money in England from the summer – Chelsea is considered a candidate.

With technical director Christopher Vivell and sports director Laurence Stewart, two former employees of Nagelsmann at RB Leipzig have also been earning their money with the “Blues” since this season. First of all, the interim solution Bruno Saltor should stabilize the “Blues”, then a big name should lead Chelsea back to the top of the league. Because at the moment you are only eleventh in the table in the Premier League.

Reuters/Thilo Schmuelgen



But not only Nagelsmann is available, Zinedine Zidane and the name Mauricio Pochettino (most recently Paris Saint-Germain) also crops up again and again when it comes to vacancies, especially on the island. And that was often the case this year, 13 coaching jobs became vacant this season alone (a new record in the Premier League), including that of Styrian Ralph Hasenhüttl, whose former team Southampton is still at the bottom of the table.

Hütter is working on engagement in England

Speaking of which: In addition to Glasner, there are two other hot irons from Austria with Adi Hütter and Hasenhüttl when it comes to coaching jobs for the coming season. The former has clearly declared where the journey should go: Hütter would like to look after a club in Great Britain. “My big goal is the Premier League, that’s what we’re working on,” the 53-year-old told the German trade journal “kicker”.

The man from Vorarlberg worked as a trainer at Red Bull Salzburg, in Switzerland at Young Boys Bern, as well as for Frankfurt and Borussia Mönchengladbach. “There may be one or the other option,” said Hütter, who is currently without a club. “There were several interesting inquiries last year, including from the Premier League. But that would have come too soon.” The coach has been without a club since leaving Gladbach in the summer of last year. Hasenhüttl is said to be an issue at Leicester City.