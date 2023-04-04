news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 04 APR – “In Italy we are light years away compared to other European countries in the process of evolution in the growth of an asset, such as stadiums, which is fundamental”. This was stated by Gabriele Gravina, president of the FIGC, connected remotely to the conference staged at CONI “The future of stadiums in Italy”. “I would like to add a fact that is significant: in the last 15 years 187 new stadiums have been built in UEFA countries, as many as 29 in Poland and Turkey, while 5 were inaugurated here in the same period – added Gravina – The incidence is ‘1% of total investment in Europe’. Speaking of the conference, he concluded: “I am happy because once again we can speak of a need for growth, an expression recently used with various perceptions within the economic world. Growth, however, must necessarily have a reference to the theme of sustainable development. An element that incorporates the concept of growth. In this sense, it is essential to dwell on the need to enhance the two fundamental assets of the world of football: nurseries and infrastructure”. (HANDLE).

