(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 21 – “Italian football has problems, we don’t hide it. But it is discovering the meaning of its multidimensionality”. This was stated by Gabriele Gravina, president of the FIGC, during the presentation of the book “Soldi vs idee – How football changes outside the field” by Michele Uva and Maria Luisa Colledani published by Mondadori Electa, with a preface by Riccardo Cucchi. “The state of health of football is closely linked to a phenomenon that unfortunately is increasingly overlooked, football is affected by everything related to the fourth revolution – he added – When it comes to sustainability there is confusion, it is an overused term It is confused with growth and when you work only on growth without taking into account costs it is a disaster. There cannot be a solid and solvent and therefore sustainable company with such a relationship. That said, there is a model, the English one, which has had 62 controlled administrations. So the economic crisis linked to solvency does not concern only Italian football”. (HANDLE).

