Football: Gregoritsch shines in Freiburg’s victory

The other goals for Freiburg were scored by Lucas Höler (52nd) and Matthias Ginter (82nd) ​​after the break. Gregoritsch was substituted in the 73rd minute, his compatriot and club colleague Philipp Lienhart played through. With their 15th win of the season, Freiburg remained in fourth place in the table and can still hope for a place in the Champions League for the first time. “It was extremely important. The win was very, very deserved,” said Gregoritsch.

Schalke, for whom Leo Greiml came on as a substitute in the 46th minute, could have won the matchday and climbed to 15th place in the bottom of the table after defeats by Bochum, Hoffenheim and Hertah. However, the “Royal Blues” were unable to take advantage of the mistakes of their direct competitors and remain penultimate with 24 points five games before the end of the season.

Leipzig slips to fifth place

RB Leipzig slipped to fifth place in the table after beating Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 (0-1). Adam Hlozek (40′) and Nadiem Amiri (86’/penalty) scored for the sixth-placed Werkself, who are unbeaten in 13 competitive games. At Leipzig Konrad Laimer was substituted in the 72nd minute, at Leverkusen substitute goalkeeper Patrick Pentz was on the bench.

Union Berlin remains in third place after a 1-0 win at Borussia Mönchengladbach, with Sheraldo Becker scoring the gold goal in the 60th minute. Christopher Trimmel kicked the winners from the 86th minute, Stefan Lainer came into play at Gladbach in the 69th minute.

German Bundesliga, 27th round

Sunday:

Freiburg – Schalke 4: 0 (2: 0)

Goals: Gregoritsch (7th, 35th), Höler (52nd), Ginter (83rd)

Freiburg: Lienhart played through, Gregoritsch until the 73rd minute

Schalke: Greiml from the 46th minute, Langer on the bench

Leverkusen – Leipzig 2: 0 (1: 0)

Tore: Hlozek (40.), Amiri (86./Elfmeter)

Gelb-Rote Karte: Szoboszlai (86./Leipzig)

Leverkusen: Pentz on the bench

Leipzig: Laimer from the 72nd minute

Monchengladbach – Union Berlin 0: 1 (0: 0)

Tor: Becker (60.)

Gladbach: Lainer from the 69th minute, Wolf on the bench

Union: Trimmel from the 86th minute

Saturday:

Mainz – Bayern Munich 3: 1 (0: 1)

Tore: Ajorque (65.), Barreiro (73.), Martin (79.) bzw. Mane (29.)

Mainz: Onisiwo played through

Hertha BSC – Werder Bremen 2: 4 (0: 2)

Goals: Ngankam (68′), Lukebakio (77’/penalty) or Ducksch (6′, 27′, 51′), Weiser (63′)

Bremen: Friedl played through, Schmid from the 66th minute

Hoffenheim – Köln 1:3 (0:2)

Goals: Dolberg (94′) or Kainz (18′), Selke (39′), Thielmann (92′)

Hoffenheim: Baumgartner until the 73rd minute

Cologne: Kainz up to the 80th minute, Ljubicic up to the 62nd minute

Bochum – Wolfsburg 1:5 (0:3)

Tore: Broschinski (69.) bzw. Svanberg (10., 56.), Kaminski (21.), Wimmer (33.), Waldschmidt (77.)

Bochum: Stöger played through

Wolfsburg: Wimmer until the 46th minute, Pervan on the bench

Dortmund – Frankfurt 4:0 (3:0)

Tore: Bellingham (19.), Malen (24., 66.), Hummels (41.)

Freitag:

Augsburg – Stuttgart 1:1 (1:0)

Goals: Beljo (8th) and Endö (78th)

Augsburg: Baumgartlinger from the 71st minute

