Football: Haaland achieves the best season – sport.ORF.at

City completed the mandatory task in the first 25 minutes: first John Stones scored the lead (5th), then Haaland after a penalty (13th) and with the usual powerful finish (25th). Only Andy Cole (Newcastle, 1993/94) and Alan Shearer (Blackburn, 1994/95) scored more goals in a Premier League season with 34 goals each, although at that time they still played 40 games in a season.

Haaland was probably already substituted at half-time with a view to the quarter-final second leg in the Champions League at Bayern Munich (first leg 3-0). The 22-year-old Norwegian still has a total of eight games left for the next season record in the league.

Reuters/Lee Smith



Star coach Josep Guardiola also took Kevin De Bruyne out of the game early after 60 minutes. City did less as a result and let Leicester do their thing. Kelechi Iheanacho (75′) punished this with his goal, and in added time he also hit the bar.

The defending champions are currently three points behind Arsenal in the table – both have played 30 games. On Sunday (3 p.m.) the “Gunners” will be guests at West Ham United and will be able to present themselves again in the exciting fight for the championship.

Chelsea continues to plummet

Chelsea, meanwhile, continues to slide. The “Blues” lost 2-1 at home to Brighton in the English Premier League on Saturday and, as eleventh in the table, have practically no chance of a place in the European Cup. The Londoners have lost all three games since coach Frank Lampard took office and have now gone six competitive games without a win.

Conor Gallagher gave Chelsea the lead (13′), but Brighton struck back with goals from Danny Welbeck (42′) and Julio Enciso (69′). The big club also failed the dress rehearsal for the quarter-final second leg in the Champions League on Tuesday against Real Madrid. David Alaba’s club won the first duel in Spain 2-0.

English Premier League, 31st round Saturday April 15: Aston Villa Newcastle 3:0 Chelsea Brighton & Hove 1:2 Everton Fulham 1:3 Southampton Crystal Palace 0:2 Wolverhampton Brentford 2:0 Tottenham Bournemouth 2:3 Manchester City Leicester 3:1 Sunday April 16: West Ham Arsenal 3 p.m Nottingham Manchester United 5.30 p.m Leeds Liverpool 9 p.m

Tabel: