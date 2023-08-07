Football, Harry Kane: Bayern Munich has to be patient against Tottenham Hotspur

Status: 08/07/2023 08:14 a.m

Harry Kane showed his class again with four goals against Shakhtar Donetsk. His coach Ange Postecoglou ennobled the Tottenham Hotspur striker – and signaled to FC Bayern Munich that the club wouldn’t let themselves be put under pressure.

Harry Kane’s current coach Ange Postecoglou sees the end of the change period as the only relevant date in transfer poker for the superstar with FC Bayern. “There is a deadline and that is the end of the transfer window. In addition, I am regularly in open dialogue with Harry and the club,” said the Tottenham Hotspur coach after the 5-1 (1-1) friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk, where Kane had scored four goals. According to media reports, FC Bayern asked Spurs on Friday (08/04/2023) to accept a last offer for the attacker before midnight.

“Team play helps him”

Postecoglou praised Kane’s performance despite ongoing negotiations with Munich. “You saw today that Harry is very committed to what we do,” said the Australian coach. “I think the team’s style of play helps him too. He loves to score goals and you could see today that we created a lot of chances and he was the beneficiary of them.” His captain is “a fantastic striker, one of the best in the world“.

The coach did not want to overestimate the scenes during Kane’s substitution, when the 30-year-old applauded the fans and they cheered him off. “I’m not going to tell people what to read into it,” said Postecoglou, who took over at Tottenham in the summer. “I don’t even know what’s going on in Harry’s head, let alone anyone else’s.” Before the start of the season at Brentford FC on Sunday (08/13/2023), Spurs will play a last friendly at FC Barcelona on Tuesday (08/08/2023).

Postecoglu doesn’t care about Bayern

Postecoglou said about the behavior of FC Bayern, which has been courting the captain of the English national team for weeks: “I have no opinion on it. Bayern have to decide.” It is not up to him to judge the behavior of Munich. “I certainly wouldn’t talk about players who are under contract with another club, but I’m not at Bayern so they can do whatever they want,” said the 57-year-old.