The right knee is again affected, in which she had already suffered a cruciate ligament rupture and associated injuries on September 22, 2020. After that, due to a healing process that did not go as desired, she was only able to make her comeback in the ÖFB team after about 17 months. Now another setback followed, of all things, after a strong phase in which she was voted Austria’s footballer of the year 2022 last December.

“It’s extremely bitter. She has just made huge strides away from the Euro and we definitely miss her as a support. These are exactly the things that hurt us extremely,” emphasized Fuhrmann. Still, she tried to see the positive. “Better now, and then we’ll have them available again in the Nations League in the fall,” said the Viennese.

Hickelsberger-Füller sustained a muscle injury during the last ÖFB course in Malta. Fuhrmann then took no risks and did not use the 23-year-old from Lower Austria in the duels with Vice World Champion Netherlands (2:1.0:4). In the very first competitive game after returning to Hoffenheim, the offensive player had to be injured during the break last Tuesday in the German Cup quarter-finals against Bayern Munich.

Test matches against two “different” opponents

Even without Hickelsberger-Füller, Fuhrmann hopes that in the two friendlies against Belgium and the Czech Republic, or according to the ÖFB team manager, two “different opponents” will provide information about the tasks ahead. “I want to use as many players as possible, but that doesn’t mean that there will be five or six changes in the starting lineup in the second game,” said Fuhrmann.

It wasn’t all bad news for her these days. Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger and right-back Laura Wienroither won the league cup in Arsenal kit on Sunday. “I’ve been very happy about it. That does something for the players, it’s good that they also have a sense of achievement at this level,” said Fuhrmann.

Second academy currently not an issue

Overall, Austria still lacks the necessary breadth of players. This is one of the reasons why the installation of a second academy next to the one in St. Pölten is currently not an issue. “Based on the current figures, only one location makes sense in my opinion,” says Fuhrmann. Bernhard Neuhold, Managing Director of ÖFB-Wirtschaftsbetriebe GmbH, also underlined this: “As long as we are not more broadly positioned at the base, it would be a disadvantage if we gave up the centralization of the best players.”