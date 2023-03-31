Tuchel, who surprisingly inherited Julian Nagelsmann at Säbener Straße during the international break, is unlikely to make too many changes to the team. “Now is not the time for big changes in system or tactics. Now less is more. I have ideas, but we’ll have to wait and see. The feedback from the players is part of it,” said the 49-year-old upon arrival, knowing full well that he would only have the final training session with the entire squad before he meets the in-form Dortmund side. BVB didn’t win just one of their last ten league games – the derby against Schalke 04 (2:2) of all things.

Tuchel, who lifted the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, left Dortmund after two seasons in contention, just days after winning the 2017 German Cup after failing to break Bayern’s dominance in the league. Now the “difficult person” according to BVB boss Hans-Joachim Watzke has the task of extending Bayern’s series and achieving the record of eleven championships in a row. The relationship between the two has improved. “The relationship has rested. And as is so often the case: with a lot of rest, the waves calm down. That has now been resolved, ”said Tuchel.

“Everyone is in the mood”

A home win against Dortmund, like eight times in a row in the Allianz Arena since 2014, is crucial in this phase. Tuchel wants an “exclamation mark” at the beginning. “The good news is that everyone is up for it. Everyone wants to show themselves. We can draw from the full. We want to win,” assured Tuchel. A loss in his first game for Bayern, broadcast in 200 countries, would only fuel fan discontent following Nagelsmann’s surprise departure.

Some Bayern players who had built up a good relationship with Tuchel’s predecessor were also shocked by the change of coach. “Of course not all players will be overjoyed,” said Tuchel. “But that’s normal. It’s a big change when the head coach leaves.” Tuchel welcomed back Jamal Musiala and Leon Goretzka as possible training options on Thursday.

Complicated preparation for Dortmund

Meanwhile, things got more complicated for BVB coach Edin Terzic. “Of course that changes a bit in the opponent preparation,” said Terzic. “Due to the change of coach, you don’t know exactly to what extent Thomas Tuchel will build on what Julian Nagelsmann has played in the past few weeks, or whether he will bring a completely new idea into it.” and to the competition”.

German Bundesliga Game plan and table

In contrast to the 6-1 win against 1. FC Köln, Terzic have regular goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, attacking man Julian Brandt, midfielder Salih Özcan and the two strikers Karim Adeyemi and Youssoufa Moukoko available again. In addition, Emre Can returns after a yellow card suspension. The chances of playing defender Nico Schlotterbeck, who was injured last, and offensive player Jamie Bynoe-Gittens are still open. Dortmund have to do without attacker Gio Reyna (cold) and winger Thomas Meunier (back).

Leipzig is looking for a way back to winning ways

The third Union Berlin is facing a compulsory home win against the last Stuttgart as well as the fourth Freiburg against Hertha BSC. After the fall against Bochum, Leipzig is looking for a way back to winning ways. Konrad Laimer’s team welcomes Mainz with Karim Onisiwo. For Schalke, Leo Greiml will probably replace the ailing Moritz Jenz in central defense against Bayer Leverkusen. “He’s very agile and incredibly strong in one-on-one combat,” said Schalke coach Thomas Reis in praise of the 21-year-old ex-Rapidler, who has only played five times in the German Bundesliga.

German Bundesliga, 26th round

German Bundesliga, 26th round Friday March 31: Frankfurt Bochum 1:1 Saturday April 1st: Union Berlin Stuttgart 3.30 p.m Freiburg Hertha BSC 3.30 p.m Leipzig Mainz 3.30 p.m Wolfsburg Augsburg 3.30 p.m Schalke Leverkusen 3.30 p.m Bayern Munich Dortmund 6.30 p.m Sunday April 2nd: Köln Moenchengladbach 3.30 p.m Bremen Hoffenheim 5.30 p.m

