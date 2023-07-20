Football: How Bayern Munich changed Freund’s plan

After his no to Chelsea in the fall, Freund said the story in Salzburg had not yet been told to the end. The Bavarians changed that, the proximity to the World Club played into the hands of the family man, the mother also gave the green light, but first and foremost Freund wanted to seize the opportunity of his life. The top club changed Freund’s plans.

“Bayern is one of the top addresses in international football. A club that stands for values ​​and has had a huge impact on international football. The ideas of how a club is run have always impressed me,” said Freund, who was visibly happy. “I’m really looking forward to it, I’m really keen on it and I’ll go into it with great passion and energy. And give everything that Christoph Freund has to give so that the club can be as successful as it can be,” assured the man from Salzburg.

Freund has big goals at Bayern

Salzburg’s sporting director Christoph Freund spoke publicly for the first time on Wednesday about his move to Bayern Munich on September 1 – a club with which Freund wants to achieve the biggest goals in club football.

Canceling Chelsea was one thing, giving Bayern a basket apparently not an option. “In recent years, I’ve always said internally and to my family: If FC Bayern Munich should really get in touch, it would be a very big award. Then I would deal with it intensively.” Freund did that.

Secret meeting at Tegernsee, Tuchel knew nothing

Freund’s signing was a Munich top-secret mission. “It was a small round in which Uli Hoeneß, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Jan-Christian Dreesen were involved. The first meeting was at Tegernsee in a nice atmosphere,” reported Freund and spoke of good chemistry. The small round was decisive for the fact that nothing got out.

Bayern’s star coach Thomas Tuchel was not involved: “We’re happy, we’re open, but I’ve never spoken to him.” The former Salzburg and current Leipzig coach Marco Rose enthuses: “I can only congratulate Bayern. You get a great person and absolute professional who will do well.”

IMAGO/Lackovic/Mladen Hoeneß received Freund together with Rummenigge and Dreesen at Tegernsee

Above all, the contact with Hoeneß and Rummenigge felt the successor of Hasan Salihamidzic as a “special story”. “These are absolute role models, of course. That was an outstanding situation for me because I thought to myself: It’s incredible what you’ve achieved, that you’re discussing a possible job with them. I said to myself: Christoph, that’s crazy, that’s great, we’ll do that. There’s a lot going on in the pit of my stomach.”

After completing his apprenticeship under the now ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick, Freund developed into an internationally recognized specialist and, through an extensive network, attracted top talent from all over the world to Salzburg every year. His transfer record speaks for itself. According to rumored figures, he spent almost 170 million euros on new Salzburg players, but earned around 570 million euros through sales and thus 400 million more for the club.

Jaissle with mixed feelings

Freund will hand over his position to Academy Director Bernhard Seonbuchner on September 1st. Like so many others in Salzburg, coach Matthias Jaissle has mixed feelings. “There’s definitely a tear in the eye because we have a trusting and close relationship that’s probably second to none — at least it’s hard to imagine,” Jaissle said. “But there is also a laughing eye. When you can move to one of the best clubs in the world, that’s an incredible honor and I’m extremely happy for him.”

GEPA/Michael Kristen The end of a successful era: Freund (left) leaves Salzburg in the hands of Jaissle and Reiter

Jaissle said of Freund’s successor Seonbuchner: “I strongly believe that the club made this decision with 100 percent conviction, I’m looking forward to working together.” However, the current transfer time is still being handled by Freund. “There’s still a bit of work to do, that’s the focus now,” Jaissle said. The German made no secret of the fact that he would like to make one or two signings this summer. “My wish list is always long. The process is not final, there is still a little time,” said the 35-year-old.

“Club extremely well positioned”

Freund isn’t worried about Salzburg’s future success. “Even if I’m no longer here, the club will be extremely well positioned and remain successful. I was part of it. It was a dream that I was allowed to live,” said the outgoing sports director.

Freund has no doubts that the goals will be achieved – “Bringing both titles back to Salzburg is a must.” “Because there is great energy in the team.” The squad is likely to become even smaller. Some players will traditionally be loaned out, others like Noah Okafor, who no longer appears in the team photo, are about to bounce. In terms of access, a special task awaits Freund. “If we still manage to get a left-back then we’ll be in a really good position.” Then Freund will finally be able to leave “his” club with a clear conscience.

