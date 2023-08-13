Football: Hütters Monaco on mission top three

In the previous season, AS Monaco only finished sixth and thus missed the European Cup. The return to Europe is therefore a top priority for Hütter. “It’s one of our main goals. AS Monaco deserves to play in prestigious competitions like the Champions League. And to do that, you have to be at the top of the table. It’s a big challenge for us and I think we have a chance of achieving it,” said the 53-year-old from Vorarlberg before the start of the season.

Goalkeeper Philipp Köhn, brought in by Salzburg, should help. The Swiss should also feel right at home in the Principality, because with Hütter, Takumi Minamino and Mohamed Camara, Köhn meets other former “bulls” at Monaco. The first hurdle for the Monegasques is the guest appearance at Clermont Foot on Sunday. On the one hand, the club also has an Austrian team player in Cham, on the other hand it is a cooperation club of Austria Lustenau.

Danso advances with Lens

Danso is facing a special season at RC Lens. After a strong season with the French runners-up, there were loud rumors about the 24-year-old central defender. For example, the Italian champion Napoli is said to have shown great interest in the ÖFB team player. However, Danso extended his contract with the northern French until 2027 and can also present himself in the Champions League in autumn.

IMAGO/Sportpix/David Catry Kevin Danso took the spotlight with Lens last season

“I’ve developed a lot in the two years in Lens, so I think it’s the right decision to stay here,” Danso told the German trade magazine “kicker” about his contract extension. “At some point I want to make the step to a bigger club. But I think I can take the next step with Lens,” said the defender. The new season will show where this leads.

PSG once again favorite

The question of who is the favorite is quickly answered: Despite a significant change in personnel, there is probably no way around Paris Saint-Germain. Coach Luis Enrique has been in charge of the French champions since July, and the squad has been given a new coat of paint under the Spaniard. Stars like Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos have long since left the club. Other players like Marco Verratti and Neymar are set to follow as Enrique no longer plans with them. The future of top scorer Kylian Mbappe, whose contract expires in 2024, has long been uncertain.

At the same time, thanks to the money from Qatar, PSG has invested a three-digit million amount in new players. Lucas Hernandez, Goncalo Ramos, Marco Asensio, Manuel Ugarte and Milan Skriniar should at least ensure national dominance. However, the defending champions were held to a goalless draw in FC Lorient’s home game on Saturday. Mbappe was not called into the squad by the new coach Luis Enrique, nor was Neymar and Verratti, a separation of the three players is in the room.

Paris Saint-Germain’s first challenger is Olympique Marseille, who open the new season against Stade Reims on Saturday. At Reims, the previous LASK playmaker Keito Nakamura is already in the squad, who was signed by the Champagne club on Thursday for a reported twelve million euros. In 69 competitive games for the Linz athletes, Nakamura scored 26 goals and nine assists.

Ligue 1, first round

Friday 11 August Nice Lille 1-1 Saturday 12 August Marseille Reims 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain Lorient 0-0 Sunday 13 August Brest Lens 1pm Clermont Monaco 3pm Nantes Toulouse 3pm Montpellier Le Havre 3pm Rennes Metz 5.05pm Strasbourg Lyon 8.45pm