Football: Ibrahimovic says “Ciao” to football

Many teammates on the pitch and countless fans in the stands were crying or had tears in their eyes. The Swede, who was unable to play injured, was celebrated by the Milan fans even before kick-off: They showed a choreography with the words “Godbye” – a play on words for Goodbye. He was also received with “Ibrahimovic, Ibrahimovic” chants.

The cult player reacted visibly moved and thanked the fans by forming a heart with his hands in their direction. In his short speech, he later said: “I will remain a Milanista for the rest of my life.”

AP/Antonio Calanni



Shortly before, there had been media reports that Ibrahimovic was being courted by the Italian first division club AC Monza. The Scandinavian had recently left open whether and where he would continue his career. Late on Sunday evening, however, he made it clear: “Today was my last day as a professional footballer.”

It all started in Malmo

The Swede started his career at Malmö FF in 1999, followed by engagements at Ajax Amsterdam, Juventus Turin, Inter Milan, FC Barcelona, ​​AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, LA Galaxy and Milan again. With Barcelona, ​​Ibrahimovic won the Club World Cup and the UEFA Supercup in 2009, and he also won the Europa League with ManUnited in 2017. Overall, he brought it to twelve championship titles. For Sweden he scored 62 goals in 122 international matches.

Injury plagued last season

Due to various injuries, Ibrahimovic has only appeared in four league games this season, including three as a substitute, and scored just one goal. After a long absence due to a knee operation last year, the veteran struggled first with a thigh injury and most recently with a calf injury. After his return to Milan in January 2020, he was instrumental in Milan’s upward trend, which was crowned with the league title last season.

Milan also ended this season with a win. Olivier Giroud scored the lead against Hellas with a penalty kick (45+2). After Davide Faraoni (72′) equalized in the meantime, Rafael Leao (85′, 90’+2′) secured the win with a brace and was applauded by Ibrahimovic. Behind champions SSC Naples, Lazio Rome and Inter Milan, Milan finished fourth in the final table and will therefore play in the Champions League again in autumn.