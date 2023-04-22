Home » Football in England: Man City is in the FA Cup final – and dreams of a triple
As of: 04/22/2023 7:50 p.m

Three goals, but none from Erling Haaland: Manchester City defeated Sheffield United in the semifinals of the FA Cup on Saturday (04/22/2023). Man of the evening was Riyad Mahrez.

Mahrez scored all of Manchester City’s goals in a 3-0 (1-0) win. First he converted a penalty (41st minute), then he was successful after a nice solo run (61st) and finally he also scored with a direct acceptance (66th).

City’s opponent for the final on 3 June will be decided between Brighton & Hove Albion and city rivals United on Sunday.

Triple dreams with the “Citizens”

This means that the “Citizens” can continue to dream of the first triple, i.e. winning three titles, in the club’s history. “We’ll only start talking about the treble once we’ve won the Premier League and the FA Cup”coach Pep Guardiola announced before the game.

The “Skyblues” have the title defense in the league back in their own hands after Arsenal FC failed again on Friday (3: 3 against FC Southampton). Although they are five points behind the leaders, City still have two games to play.

In the semi-finals of the premier class, the Bayern conqueror will meet defending champions Real Madrid on May 9th and 17th.

