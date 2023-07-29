Home » Football: Infantino meets Saelua, the first transsexual in the national team – Football
FIFA president Gianni Infantino meets Jaiyah Saelua, a defender from American Samoa and the first transsexual female soccer player in history to be part of a national soccer team. And she tells it on her Instagram profile with a ‘story’. “‘Mister by day, Miss by night’, says Jaiyah Saelua of himself – writes Infantino – Great quote: actually in American Samoa, I had the great pleasure of meeting and playing football with Jaiyah, a great player and a lovely person “.


“Jaiyah – Infantino also recalls – starred in the docufilm “Next Goal Wins” which I invite everyone to watch: a beautiful football tale! This is – also – football! This is, also, the Fifa World Cup. This is, too, Fifa.


So, here’s my message to all these moralists who lecture people about so many things: Relax, Relax, Live and Let Live! Football unites the world and unites everyone around the world, without any form of discrimination. Football is inclusive, tolerant and universal. By the way, I invited Jaiyah to the Women’s World Cup Final in Sydney on August 20 – a night to remember!”

