League Cup – Newcastle United vs SAFC Bournemouth Start time: 12-21 03:45 Home team: Injury. Many people were injured in the Magpie front yard. In addition to Newcastle’s summer window champion Isaac (2 goals in 3 games) who has been injured for a long time, winger Wang Shengma Ximin (1 goal and 3 assists in 8 games) and midfielder Joe Linton (1 goal and 1 assist in 15 games) also played during the World Cup. Injured in the team’s friendly match. The former suffered calf discomfort, while the latter suffered from a strained hamstring tendon. It is doubtful whether he will be able to play in this game. Also uncertain are No 2 striker Callum Wilson (six goals in 11 appearances) and Swiss centre-back Fabi Anscher (15 appearances), both of whom missed the meeting with Valleca due to injury after returning from the World Cup. Noah’s friendly match.

Visiting team: revealed that the acquisition is complete! Bournemouth welcomes new financial backer Businessman Bill Foley’s takeover of Bournemouth (Bournemouth) has been officially sanctioned and a consortium led by Foley has taken over the team on December 13. Former owner Maxime Deming parted ways amicably after 11 years at the helm of the team, Foley was officially named the team’s new chairman, and Hollywood A-lister Michael B Jordan also has a minority stake. In addition, the former chairman Jeff Mostyn, who has played for the club for many years, will also stay on the team and continue to serve as the club’s image ambassador because of his high profile. This acquisition can bring sufficient transfer funds to Bournemouth and help the team grow. Foley has committed to spending money and investing in infrastructure in the winter and summer transfer windows.

Guest: According to reports, the three cores of Bournemouth’s central axis have returned. Captain Bourne and the main central defender Kelly (2 assists in 5 games) finally returned from injury. He hasn’t played since the injury in September. However, before this game, he has resumed group training. Coach O’Neill said that he can represent the team in this round of the English League Cup. In addition, the two Welsh internationals, center Moore (4 goals in 15 games) and center back Mai Pam (15 games) have also returned to the team and are expected to start this game.

Home team: It was revealed that Newcastle had a clear advantage and the home tickets were sold out. Newcastle will have home court advantage in this game. As the first official game back after the World Cup, tickets for St. James' Park have already been sold out. The Magpies can achieve 7 wins and 3 draws at home in 10 home games. In contrast, Bournemouth only defeated the relegation team Nottingham Forest in 7 away league games, conceding more than 3 goals per game. Home team: Yuanyuan Newcastle have never lost to Bournemouth in their last six games. The two sides have played against each other in the last 6 times, and Newcastle remains unbeaten against the Cherries. The only time in history that the two sides met in the League Cup, Bournemouth won the game 2:1. Home team news Before the World Cup, Newcastle won six consecutive victories in all competitions. The team ranked third in the standings, but drew with Crystal Palace in the League Cup and won a penalty. Since reaching the final in 1975-76, Newcastle have never progressed beyond the quarter-finals of the League Cup. For a team blessed with a new owner and coach, starting to win titles will be high on the recovery agenda. Access News Bournemouth ended their World Cup off-season losing streak with two wins in a row. Their Christmas schedule is not easy, and the team next has a game against Chelsea. They have never won in their last four visits to Newcastle, drawing two and losing two to West Ham and Leeds United. Their best finish in the last few years has been in the last eight, but Bournemouth are unbeaten in their previous six games against Newcastle.

