Football, Inter comeback Atalanta and win 3-2: Inzaghi breaks the taboo of head-to-head clashes
Football, Inter comeback Atalanta and win 3-2: Inzaghi breaks the taboo of head-to-head clashes

Football, Inter comeback Atalanta and win 3-2: Inzaghi breaks the taboo of head-to-head clashes

Inter wins 3-2 in Bergamo and Inzaghi takes the first big match of the season. At the Gewiss Stadium an exciting game unlocked by the hosts in the 25th minute with a perfect penalty from Lookman. Before the break, Dzeko equalized the score for Inter who in the first quarter of an hour of the second half completed the comeback first with a brace from the Bosnian and then taking advantage of Palomino’s own goal. The Argentine defender in the 77th minute redeemed himself by finding the 2-3 which, however, was not enough for Atalanta to avoid the third defeat in a row in the league.

