Football: Inter defends title in the Italian Cup

Inter successfully prepared for the final of the UEFA Champions League in two and a half weeks. Fiorentina got off to a better start at the Stadio Olimpico. The Conference League finalists took the lead in the third minute through Nicolas Gonzalez. The favorites from Milan, who play against Manchester City for the European football crown on June 10 in Istanbul, turned the game around before the break.

Because Fiorentina bravely pushed for the equalizer, it remained exciting until the final whistle. The otherwise well-established inter-defensive kept coming under pressure. In the end, the “Joker” Luka Jovic, who came on as a substitute in the 70th minute, missed three top-class chances (79th, 82nd, 92nd) to equalize. Gonzalez also failed with a header (87th).

APA/AFP/Isabella Bonotto



Ninth cup triumph for Inter

This allowed the Milanese to celebrate their second title of the current season. Inter had already won the Supercup in January. For the “Nerazzurri” it was the ninth triumph in the club’s Coppa Italia history and the second in a row. Fiorentina can still win a title this season in the Conference League final against West Ham United on June 7 – the game takes place in Prague. Three days later, it’s Inter’s turn in the final of the “premier class”.