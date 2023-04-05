news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, 05 APR – “We are brothers and sisters of the world. This has been our story since 9 March 1908″. This is how Inter, in a note, expresses itself on what happened yesterday during the Juventus-Inter of the Italian Cup. “We want to firmly reiterate that we stand united against racism and all forms of discrimination. Football and sport must be not only a vehicle of emotions but also of clear and shared values, which have nothing to do with what we saw last night in the last minutes of the Coppa Italia semi-final in Turin, Juventus-Inter”.



“This is why we reiterate all our support, our affection and our solidarity with Romelu Lukaku, as the world of football is doing in many parts in these hours. Come on Rom, we are with you!” concluded the Nerazzurri club. (HANDLE).

