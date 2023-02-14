Home Sports Football: Inzaghi, Inter -15 from Napoli? ‘We don’t think about it’ – Football
Sports

Football: Inzaghi, Inter -15 from Napoli? ‘We don’t think about it’ – Football

by admin
Football: Inzaghi, Inter -15 from Napoli? ‘We don’t think about it’ – Football
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 13 – ‘Are Napoli now +15 from Inter? We don’t think about it. We have to look at ourselves trying to score as many points as possible”. Thus the Nerazzurri coach Simone Inzaghi after the 0-0 draw with Sampdoria in Genoa. Clarified what happened between Lukaku and Barella? “Absolutely, things on the pitch that I don’t want a must see – thunders Inzaghi to Sky – They are great friends, they were sitting next to each other, there was nervousness about the result. The situation has returned, but I don’t want to see similar things again”. (ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy