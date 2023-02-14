news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 13 – ‘Are Napoli now +15 from Inter? We don’t think about it. We have to look at ourselves trying to score as many points as possible”. Thus the Nerazzurri coach Simone Inzaghi after the 0-0 draw with Sampdoria in Genoa. Clarified what happened between Lukaku and Barella? “Absolutely, things on the pitch that I don’t want a must see – thunders Inzaghi to Sky – They are great friends, they were sitting next to each other, there was nervousness about the result. The situation has returned, but I don’t want to see similar things again”. (ANSA).

