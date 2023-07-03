Football is in for a revolution: millimeter offsides are about to be avoided

It would be a big change. Currently, any situation where the attacking player is behind the last defending opponent by even a mere millimeter is considered to be offside. Often, even the regularity or irregularity of individual situations were decided by moments that caused great commotion and debate.

Complaints from fans, players and football clubs themselves could thus be eliminated by the new rule, which the head of global football development, Arsène Wenger, the former coach of London’s Arsenal, tried to enforce two years ago. Newly, it would only be offside if the attacking player was behind the last opponent with his entire body volume.

The new offside rule is being tested by FIFA with IFAB. A new player is considered offside if his WHOLE body is in front of the opposing player. FIFA seems to want football to be more entertaining by creating more and more goals. 🤔 📸 @433 pic.twitter.com/cAX3W7B0Sf — Extra Time Indonesia (@idextratime) July 2, 2023

“There are many ways to do this. I should keep everything a secret, but there will be big changes in the matter of referees,” Wenger said in 2021 during a press conference.

The revised draft will thus seek to eliminate the guesswork associated with determining offsides and return the advantage to the attacking team. According to DirectTV Sports, FIFA will first test the new rule in Sweden from the new season, with the national under-21 men’s and women’s under-19 leagues being the next test subjects. They can also look forward to the new variant throughout Italy and the Netherlands. And if the trial period proves successful, it will most likely become a global football affair.

FIFA are set to begin trialling a new offside rule ahead of the 2023/24 season in the Netherlands, Italy and Sweden 👀 The new rule would mean that the entire player of an attacking player would have to be in front of the defender to be ruled offside, something that would see… pic.twitter.com/d5aTKmHJfv — SPORTbible (@sportbible) July 2, 2023

Understandably, the upcoming change is also being monitored by the fans. “This change will revolutionize football if adopted,” wrote one user on social media. “Finally! I’ve been saying it for 2 years. No more knee, toe and elbow offsides,” added another.

Supporters are also aware that defenders will be exposed to more difficult situations. “It will be more difficult for them, they will have to be more careful and it will not be such a comfortable situation for them. On the contrary, it will be an advantage for attackers,” says another user.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

