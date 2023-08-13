Football: Italy’s team boss surprisingly resigns

football

Roberto Mancini has surprisingly announced his resignation as team boss of European champions Italy. The 58-year-old handed in his farewell on Saturday evening after a good five years, the Italian Football Association (FIGC) announced on Sunday. The association did not give a reason for Mancini’s resignation.



A successor for the former team player should be named in view of the upcoming EM 2024 in the next few days, according to the association. There isn’t much time left, the next games in the European Championship qualifier against North Macedonia and Ukraine are already on September 10th and 12th.

Mancini had led Italy to the European Championship title in 2021 and thus celebrated the greatest success with the “Azzurri” since winning the world championship in 2006, but then Italy missed out on participating in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Most recently, the team reached the finals of the Nations League, where they finished third in June after losing to Spain in the semifinals.

Big performance in Europe

Mancini followed interim coach Luigi di Biagio in 2018, who took over from Gian Piero Ventura after missing the 2018 World Cup. Under the 58-year-old, the national team impressed with passionate football and team spirit at the EM 2021, which was played in ten European cities and the Azerbaijani capital Baku, and remained unbeaten for 37 games in a row.

Most recently, Italy’s ex-team goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was appointed head of the national team’s delegation after retiring. He succeeded Mancini confidante Gianluca Vialli, who died of cancer earlier this year.