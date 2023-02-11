news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, FEBRUARY 10 – “My feeling is that you prepare well for the match, you do everything right on the pitch, but then something is missing to win certain matches. A classic for small to medium teams”. Thus Ivan Juric immediately after the 1-0 draw against Milan: “Losing important players, we can’t do more than this, as instead the strongest teams would do. Gineitis’s debut? I changed him for a bookable booking. he disappointed, but he could have done better”. (HANDLE).

