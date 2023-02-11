Home Sports Football: Juric, we lack something to win certain matches – Football
Sports

Football: Juric, we lack something to win certain matches – Football

by admin
Football: Juric, we lack something to win certain matches – Football
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, FEBRUARY 10 – “My feeling is that you prepare well for the match, you do everything right on the pitch, but then something is missing to win certain matches. A classic for small to medium teams”. Thus Ivan Juric immediately after the 1-0 draw against Milan: “Losing important players, we can’t do more than this, as instead the strongest teams would do. Gineitis’s debut? I changed him for a bookable booking. he disappointed, but he could have done better”. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy