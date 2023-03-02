Home Sports Football: Just Fontaine, World Cup top scorer, died – Football
Sports

Football: Just Fontaine, World Cup top scorer, died – Football

by admin
Football: Just Fontaine, World Cup top scorer, died – Football
news-txt”>

Just Fontaine, who in 1958 scored 13 goals for France at the World Cup, a record for a World Cup final stage, has died at the age of 89. He learned it from his family.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy