9
news-txt”>
Just Fontaine, who in 1958 scored 13 goals for France at the World Cup, a record for a World Cup final stage, has died at the age of 89. He learned it from his family.
news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA
Just Fontaine, who in 1958 scored 13 goals for France at the World Cup, a record for a World Cup final stage, has died at the age of 89. He learned it from his family.
news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More