Football: Juve asks Inter to dance for the top

football

On Sunday, much of the attention of Italian football fans will be on the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Record champions Juventus welcome Marko Arnautovic and Inter Milan to the summit meeting for the championship lead in the 13th round of Serie A. A treat seems guaranteed, as both teams will be in top form for the “Derby d’Italia”.



26.11.2023 13.07

Online since today, 1:07 p.m

Hosts Juve want to use the “Derby d’Italia” primarily as a challenge to the Scudetto. With a win, the “Old Lady” would knock Arnautovic and Co. off the top of the table and clearly underline their claim to the championship title after three disappointing seasons.

Inter, who are also Salzburg’s group opponents in the Champions League, are currently two points ahead of Juve, who have a lot of self-confidence with five league wins in a row. But Inter also showed themselves to be confident recently, leaving the field as winners four times; The last time so far was the 2-0 win against Frosinone before the international break, which also brought Arnautovic’s comeback after recovering from injury.

AP/Cal Sport Media/Jonathan Moscrop A trend-setting hit awaits Arnautovic and Inter in Turin

However, both teams have to provide some prominent kickers. Midfielder Manuel Locatelli, among others, is injured at Juve. The “Nerrazurri” are forced to make changes in central defense due to the injuries suffered by Benjamin Pavard and Alessandro Bastoni.

Austrian duel in Bologna

The Austrian duel between Stefan Posch’s Bologna and Valentino Lazaro’s Torino only takes place on Monday. Torino, which is two points behind Bologna (8th) in eleventh place, wants to stay close to the top and Bologna wants to resume the series that broke before the international break. The most recent 1:2 against Fiorentina was only Bologna’s second defeat, before which they had scored points in ten games in a row.

Italian Serie A, 13th round

Saturday, November 25th: Salernitana Lazio Rome 2:1 Atalanta Napoli 1:2 AC Milan Fiorentina 1:0 Sunday, November 26th: Cagliari Monza 12:30 p.m. Empoli Sassuolo 3:00 p.m. Frosinone FC Genoa 3:00 p.m. AS Roma Udinese 6:00 p.m. Juventus Turin Inter Milan 8:45 p.m. Monday November 27th Hellas Verona Lecce 6:30 p.m. Bologna Torino 8:45 p.m

Tabel:

Share this: Facebook

X

