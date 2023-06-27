Football: Juve, official renewal of Rabiot until 2024 – Football

“Adrien renews until 30 June 2024 and is ready to experience more emotions with the black and white shirt”: this is how Juventus announces the extension of the French Rabiot’s contract. The white smoke arrived after a long negotiation, a few days after the expiry of the previous bond. “The story is not finished, we still have roads to go side by side and we are ready to continue running together towards our goals. Congratulations, Adrien!” the conclusion of the official note. Rabiot will therefore continue at Juve for another season.

