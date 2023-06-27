Home » Football: Juve, official renewal of Rabiot until 2024 – Football
Sports

Football: Juve, official renewal of Rabiot until 2024 – Football

by admin
Football: Juve, official renewal of Rabiot until 2024 – Football

“Adrien renews until 30 June 2024 and is ready to experience more emotions with the black and white shirt”: this is how Juventus announces the extension of the French Rabiot’s contract. The white smoke arrived after a long negotiation, a few days after the expiry of the previous bond. “The story is not finished, we still have roads to go side by side and we are ready to continue running together towards our goals. Congratulations, Adrien!” the conclusion of the official note. Rabiot will therefore continue at Juve for another season.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  Painful defeat for Dinamo pink farthest playoffs

You may also like

Satisfaction for sailor Boris Herrmann

Yongzi Cup Go Masters Tournament kicks off in...

Juventus Rabiot, official renewal for one year: the...

Energy deficit RED-S – Hope for diagnostic methods...

Haching’s promotion coach: Sandro Wagner takes over the...

WTA commits to equal prize money at combined...

Porsche and Mercedes – 100 million euros for...

Rooney wants him at DC United-breaking latest news

German volleyball players successful in Nations League

Dalvin Cook’s agent: Playing in Miami ‘always in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy