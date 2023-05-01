Home » Football: Juventus; Milik, you can be wrong but the spirit is right – F1
(ANSA) – TURIN, MAY 01 – “You can make mistakes but the important thing is never to give up, this is the right spirit to try to achieve our goals… go Juve”: this is the message from Arkadiusz Milik, the Juventus striker, on the own Instagram profile. The Pole was the cross and delight of Massimiliano Allegri’s team in Bologna, protagonist of an awkwardly missed penalty and then author of the final 1-1 draw on the rossoblù field. (HANDLE).

