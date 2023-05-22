Football: Juventus penalized with ten points deduction

The case concerns the allegation that Juventus has falsified the market values ​​of its players for years and is said to have booked excessive sums in transfers and barter transactions with other clubs. The association court had therefore sentenced the Turiners to a 15-point penalty at the beginning of the year.

On the other hand, the club took action before the highest Italian sports court and was initially successful – the judges of the National Olympic Committee (CONI) lifted the penalty, but returned the case for a new verdict to the FIGC chamber, which the Turin team now has ten points deducted.

Acquittals for former Juve managers

Seven former Juve managers who were also accused, such as ex-professional Pavel Nedved, who were banned in the first trial, were acquitted this time. The former club bosses around President Andrea Agnelli had already been suspended at the beginning of the year – the top CONI sports court had not revised their sentence either.

Due to the ten point deduction, Juventus slipped from second place behind the already established champions SSC Napoli out of the top four and thus out of the Champions League ranks.

More charges against Juventus

Juventus not only has to answer to a sports court because of this cause. In the previous week, prosecutor Chine had reported the association because it is said to have illegally booked and concealed salary payments in the millions. The first hearing in this process is scheduled for June 15th.

Series A, 36. Rounds Friday, May 19: Sassuolo Monza 1:2 Saturday May 20th: Cremona ** Bologna * 1:5 Atalanta Hellas Verona 3:1 AC Milan Sampdoria Genoa 5:1 Sunday May 21: Lecce Spice 0:0 Torino *** Fiorentina 1:1 Napoli Inter Milan 3:1 Udinese Lazio Rom 0:1 Monday, May 22nd: AS Roma Salernitana **** 2:2 Empoli Juventus Turin 8:45 p.m * Posch up to 65th (goal), Arnautovic up to 77th (goal)

** Aiwu replacement

*** Lazaro from the 61st minute

**** Daniliuc played through

Tabel: