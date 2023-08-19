Football: Kane leads Bayern to a clear opening win

football

Record champions FC Bayern have made a successful start to the new season in the German Bundesliga. A week after the sobering 0: 3 in the Supercup against RB Leipzig, the Munich team clearly won 4: 0 (1: 0) at Werder Bremen on Friday evening. Harry Kane played a key role in the success, preparing the first goal by Leroy Sane (4th) and later scoring the 2-0 himself (74th).



18.08.2023 22.59

Online since yesterday, 10:59 p.m

In the final phase, Sane (90th) and substitute Mathys Tel (94th) fixed the final score again. At first, Konrad Laimer only sat on the bench for the Munich side, while German internationals Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka started in central midfield. The ÖFB team player was substituted in the final phase. Marco Friedl played as captain for Bremen on the left-hand side of defence, Romano Schmid came on as a substitute in the 68th minute.

As expected, record transfer Kane ran into the Bayern attack. The 30-year-old Englishman had his feet in the game right from the start. Kane sent Sane on the journey as part of a one-two (4′), the winger remained ice cold in a one-on-one with Werder goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka (4′). “It’s never easy with a new team and a new club. But we started the season with a good win. The boys played well, we wanted to keep a clean sheet,” said England’s captain.

IMAGO/Team 2/Maik Hölter/Team2sportphoto Harry Kane scored his first goal in the German Bundesliga in the 74th minute – more will probably follow

Bayern take command

Bremen put the ball in the goal of goalie Sven Ulreich for the first time just five minutes after going behind. Niclas Füllkrug scored with a header, but last season’s top scorer’s goal didn’t count due to an offside position (9′).

After that, Bayern squeezed the home team in half and found a few more opportunities before the break. Jamal Musiala narrowly missed the goal after a speed dribbling (18′), a shot by Noussair Mazraoui grazed the left post (21′). In addition, a poor shot by Goretzka from a long distance caused Pavlenka problems (34′).

Laimer with two Bayern goals on the field

Bremen came out of the dressing room with momentum after a manageable first half. Leonardo Bittencourt from close range (47th) and Vollkrug by volley (49th) missed promising opportunities. At the other end, Kingsley Coman hit the ball on the post (58′), Kane found his master with a shot from the edge of the penalty area in Pavlenka (61′). The game developed into an open exchange of blows in front of the 42,000 spectators.

A good quarter of an hour before the end, Kane struck for the first time in the Bundesliga. After a pass from Alphonso Davies, the top striker didn’t hesitate and sank the ball in the left corner (74′). But in the 79th minute, Laimer made his first Bundesliga appearance for Bayern and was able to celebrate two more goals. First, Sane scored from close range (90′) after Thomas Müller’s preparatory work, before Tel fixed the final score with a sharp shot (94′).

German Bundesliga, first round

Friday, August 18: Bremen Bayern Munich 0: 4 Saturday, August 19: Leverkusen Leipzig 3:30 p.m. Wolfsburg Heidenheim 3:30 p.m. Hoffenheim Freiburg 3:30 p.m. Augsburg Mönchengladbach 3:30 p.m. Stuttgart Bochum 3:30 p.m. Dortmund Cologne 6:30 p.m. Sunday, August 20: Union Berlin Mainz 3.30 p.m. Frankfurt Darmstadt 5.30 p.m

Tabel: