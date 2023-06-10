Football: Kohfeldt new coach of the Belgian club KAS Eupen

Status: 08.06.2023 6:24 p.m

Florian Kohfeldt is the new coach of the Belgian first division soccer team KAS Eupen. This was announced by the club near Aachen in a message.

“I’m looking forward to a new challenge. With KAS Eupen, I’ll get to know a foreign league for the first time “, the 40-year-old Kohfeldt was quoted in the message. No information was given on the contract period. The first official training session under Kohfeldt is scheduled to take place next week.

“ We look forward to working with him and are convinced that Florian Kohfeldt will help us to achieve our ambitious goals “, said Andreas Bleicher, CEO of KAS Eupen. “ With him as head coach, we want to improve the quality on the pitch and reach Play-off 2 .”

Kohfeldt fourth German coach at KAS

Eupen was in the 15th place in the table just under the class in the Jupiler Pro League held. The expiring contract with coach Edward Still was not renewed. After Bernd Storck (2022), Stefan Krämer (2021-22) and Wolfgang Frank (2011-12), Kohfeldt is the fourth German coach at KAS.

So far, Kohfeldt has coached Werder Bremen and VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. He was on the touchline in a total of 170 games in the top German division. Kohfeldt last took over Wolfsburg in the 2021/22 season after a weak start to the season. After 34 match days and a disappointing twelfth place in the table, it was over for him in May 2022 at VfL.