Football: Kolo Muani moves to PSG, 90 million to Eintracht – Football

(ANSA-AFP) – PARIS, SEPTEMBER 02 – French national team striker Randal Kolo Muani has signed a five-year contract with Paris Saint Germain. The purchase from Eintracht Frankfurt – around 90 million euros – was completed in the final moments of the transfer window. This was announced by the club from the French capital. Kolo Muani, 24, is Paris Saint Germain’s eleventh signing this transfer market session. (ANSA-AFP).

