(ANSA) – REGGIO EMILIA, FEBRUARY 04 – After Milan, Sassuolo also beats Atalanta and discovers that they have a less precarious ranking. Final result 1-0 with Laurienté’s goal 10 minutes into the second half. Bergamaschi in 10 from 30′ of the first half for the expulsion of Maehle after a contact with Berardi.



The referee Marcenaro at first had drawn the yellow card. Then, recalled by the Var, he drew the red light. In the final, Muriel was also expelled for protests. Serious setback in the race towards the Champions League for coach Gasperini’s team. (HANDLE).

