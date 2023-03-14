news-txt”>

Lega Serie A launches the final four version of the Italian Super Cup. This was decided by the club meeting held today. The competition will be played in the new format with two semi-finals and a final for the next edition and will be played in Saudi Arabia four times in the next six years.

In the final four version of the Supercoppa, the two finalists of the Italian Cup and the first two classified in Serie A will take the field. In case of overlaps, the championship standings will lead: if, for example, the winner of the Italian Cup is among the top two classified in Serie A, they will go down by choosing the third place in the ranking if necessary. The format, however, is free: it means that the final four version has already been chosen for the next edition but in subsequent editions, also based on the needs of the calendar, Lega Serie A could decide to return to the single final. On the other hand, the method of crossing between the teams to form the two semi-finals will be defined in the coming months.

“We have decided to accept Arabia’s offer to host four editions of the Super Cup in six years starting from 2024”: explained the CEO of Lega Serie A Luigi De Siervo, speaking of the new formula at the Final Four. “The next two editions will take place in Saudi Arabia, then there will be a two-year break in which you can also play elsewhere and then you will return to Arabia for another two years. The next edition will have a four-team format and there will also be a friendly match. But the choice of the final four format is not definitive: it will also be possible to go back on the basis of the club’s commitments – he concluded -. For next season, the contract is worth 23 million, in the event of a one-off final instead it will be worth 12 million.” .