Football: Lega Pro modifies the playing time regulation for young players – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 12 – The changes to the “Regulations on playing time for young players” in Lega Pro have been approved with new rules that will strengthen the awarding of young players from the club’s youth sector. This was established by Lega Pro during the Ordinary and Extraordinary Assembly held today and which was also attended by the federal president Ganriele Gravina who greeted the sixty clubs. The same president of the FIGC Gravina and the president of Lega Pro Matteo Marani awarded the presidents of the three winning teams of the season: Feralpisalò, Reggiana and Catanzaro.



“Very interesting proposals regarding young people emerged from the working tables. All the clubs are working to improve their youth sectors, helping to strengthen Serie C and Italian football – said the vice president Gianfranco Zola – The increase in rewards for clubs that let players from their youth sector play, it’s a start. It will take some time, but the work has begun. Carry on like this.”



Lastly, the “Self-Regulatory Code” was accepted with the relative new commercial strategy. (HANDLE).

