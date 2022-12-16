Listen to the audio version of the article

The president of the Lega Pro Francesco Ghirelli – ANSA learns – has just resigned. He announced it at the Christmas greeting dinner with the members of the League. Yesterday the assembly had not given the green light to its reform plan.

A press release from the Serie C League had announced that the extraordinary assembly of the Lega Pro clubs – with the voting of the clubs to approve the modification of the format of the Serie C championship on the agenda – “has not approved the proposal” .

“During the assembly – the note continued – the clubs discussed and unanimously approved the proposals presented relating to the reform of the championships, the development project of the youth sectors and the project on the Second Teams”.

The president of the Lega Pro Francesco Ghirelli had commented on Thursday’s vote as follows: «The vote must be taken into account, without ifs and buts, the proposal was rejected. No comment from me, just the acknowledgment as is due in the democratic game ». The next day came the announcement of his resignation.