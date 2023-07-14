Football Legend Romario Hospitalized for Intestinal Infection

Football legend Romario de Souza Faria, who was a World Champion in the USA in 1994 representing Brazil, has been admitted to a hospital in Rio de Janeiro as an emergency. According to press advisers to the Brazilian senator, Romario was admitted Thursday night to the Barra d’Or hospital after experiencing stomach problems derived from a strong intestinal infection. The former attacker, who has played for renowned clubs such as Barcelona and Valencia in Spain, PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands, and Flamengo and Vasco da Gama in Brazil, complained of discomfort and pain before being diagnosed with an intestinal infection. Although his condition is stable, there is no forecast for his discharge yet.

Romario, who is 57 years old, previously underwent emergency surgery in 2021 to remove his gallbladder. However, despite his health challenges, he ventured into politics in 2010 and was elected as a federal deputy for the state of Rio de Janeiro. In 2014, he was elected as a senator for the same state and was recently re-elected in 2022 with a significant number of votes, securing a new eight-year term in the Senate.

Throughout his political career, Romario has been a strong advocate for children with disabilities and has made significant contributions to sports legislation. He is well-known for his criticism of football entities and leaders. In his remarkable sports career, he achieved great success as one of the greatest Brazilian scorers. Alongside his World Cup title, he also won a silver medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, Copa América titles in 1989 and 1997, and the FIFA Confederations Cup in 1997.

It is important to note that Romario’s hospitalization comes shortly after experiencing an intestinal infection, and it remains to be seen when he will be discharged. Nonetheless, his stable condition provides some reassurance. As updates become available, it will be crucial to monitor Romario’s health and wish him a swift recovery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

