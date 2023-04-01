Home Sports Football: Leipzig suffers a severe home defeat
Football: Leipzig suffers a severe home defeat

Marcus Ingvartsen (9th), Ludovic Ajorque (57th) and Dominik Kohr (67th) scored the goals for the Mainz guests and added the Leipzigers, where ÖFB team player Konrad Laimer played through, the third competitive defeat in a row and the fourth in five games.

In Berlin, Sheraldo Becker (51st), Kevin Behrens (65th) and Genki Haraguchi (68th / own goal) scored the goals for the home side, who secured third place. Four points behind is Freiburg (1-1 against Hertha) and two points behind is Leipzig in fifth place. After being 2-0 down, Wolfsburg still managed to beat Augsburg 2-2, while Leverkusen won 2-0 away at Schalke.

German Bundesliga, 26th round

Saturday:

Leipzig – Mainz 0: 3 (0: 1)

Goals: Ingvartsen (9th), Ajorque (57th), Kohr (67th)

Leipzig: Laimer up to 81st, without Schlager (injured)
Mainz: without Onisiwo (sick), Mustapha

Union Berlin – Stuttgart 3:0 (0:0)

Goals: Becker (51′), Behrens (65′), Haraguchi (68’/own goal)

Union: with trimmel

Freiburg – Hertha 1:1 (0:0)

Tore: Grifo (52.) bzw. Threatening (77.)

Freiburg: without Lienhart (injured), Gregoritsch (suspended)

Wolfsburg – Augsburg 2:2 (0:1)

Goals: Waldschmidt (83′), Nmecha (96′) or Arnold (2’/own goal), Berisha (32′)

Wolfsburg: Wimmer to 75th, Pervan replacement
Augsburg: Baumgartlinger ab 90.

Schalke – Leverkusen 0:3 (0:1)

Tore: Frimpong (40.), Wirtz (51.), Azmoun (91.)

Schalke: with Greiml; Leverkusen: Pentz replacement

Bayern – Dortmund 6.30 p.m

Sunday:

Cologne – Mönchengladbach 3.30 p.m

Bremen – Hoffenheim 5.30 p.m

Freitag:

Frankfurt – Bochum 1:1 (1:1)

Tore: Kolo Muani (22./Elfmeter) bzw. Asano (13.)

Frankfurt: Trainer Glasner
Bochum: Stöger up to 85.

Tabel:

