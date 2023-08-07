Football, Ligue 1: Julian Draxler at the crossroads of his career

Status: 07.08.2023 11:34 a.m

After his failed loan to Benfica, Julian Draxler is back at Paris St. Germain – where things have been going badly for a long time. The former mega talent has to make a career decision.

When the trucks with his likeness drove through the Ruhr area in 2013 and it was announced in this way that Schalke 04 had extended his contract until 2018, it was a great honor for Julian Draxler. One with a trap door. Because the extraordinary measure – the vehicles didn’t stop at the gates of the enemy city of Dortmund – is still with him today. Schalke put Draxler on a pedestal and, at the age of 19, made him the great hero of a club with well over 100,000 members.

“I thought it was nice that Schalke was trying so hard for me. But looking back, I see it differently. Ultimately, it raised expectations that I couldn’t live up to in the end,” Draxler told the “Wolfsburger Nachrichten” a few years later. . After all, the truck campaign was to be the prophecy of a great career. But for years now, the 29-year-old has only been going downhill – and this summer he is at the crossroads of his active career.

A year in Lisbon – great love with great disappointment

Last season was a reflection of previous years. His employer Paris St. Germain loaned him out to top Portuguese club Benfica Lisbon for ten months, where Draxler wanted to get a foothold again after several years on the bench. He was there when the team celebrated the championship, but not really. The former Germany international only made eleven league games, four of them in the starting XI (one goal). Injuries prevented more, first the muscle caused problems, then Draxler had to have an ankle operation.

“I apologize to the fans. My injuries prevented me from contributing more,” said the Gladbeck native after the season and enthused: “This club is fantastic, I’ve won many championships, but this one is different and has a different taste . I love Benfica. The club will stay in my mind.”

Few deployment times with a falling trend

The problem for Draxler, however: the love is quite one-sided, he apparently did not get stuck in his head. Not in Lisbon, not in Paris – and it seems that it is the same in many other places. Benfica made no move to sign the offensive player again, in Paris before the start of the season on Saturday (August 12th, 2023) against FC Lorient he again has no prospect of playing and was even temporarily separated from the team during the preparation. The club wants the separation – but there is still no way out.

No wonder, after all, Draxler has been able to provide very few object lessons for interested parties in recent years. Since the 2019/20 season, he has only played 2,286 minutes at PSG in Ligue 1 – and thus only in just over 20 percent of the possible 10,260 minutes. In Lisbon it was only 15 percent (404 of 2,700 league minutes). Eight competitive goals in four years don’t necessarily brighten the balance sheet either.

Draxler stands for titles – but what does he want now?

What makes an impression, however, is the collection of titles that Draxler still owns. He was French champion and cup winner four times each, as well as Portuguese champion last season. At the top of that list is even the biggest possible title: World Champion. In 2014, Draxler was part of the German title squad – but he actually only swam there in the successful crowd. In the 7-1 win against Brazil, the national coach at the time, Joachim Löw, gave him 14 minutes in the semi-finals, when nothing was at stake.

Draxler must now make a decision for his career. His options: sit out the last year of his contract in Paris and presumably celebrate success again without assignments, start over at a new, smaller club or follow the monetary lure from Saudi Arabia. Recently there had already been media reports that several clubs from the desert state poaching in the transfer market were also interested in Draxler.

Another rumor had a little more charm: the former hero from the truck could return to Schalke, it was said. The fans in Gelsenkirchen already spread their arms wide to receive the prodigal son and help him back on his feet – but the bubble burst quite quickly. Sports director Andre Hechelmann described a possible return as a “nice dream” that could not even begin to be realized.

Mario Götze as a role model?

And so the question arises as to how Draxler’s reality should look like. There is no place for him in the Paris star ensemble, and he has long since ceased to be an issue in the national team. Draxler was nominated again in 2022, but he has actually not been part of the DFB squad since autumn 2020.

So which club still trusts him to be a reinforcement? And what does Draxler, who has always been quite demanding in finding a club, want? According to media reports, the former super talent had received an offer from TSG Hoffenheim and immediately dismissed it.

Mario Götze will also be seen in the Eintracht Frankfurt jersey in the future.

In the next few weeks, Draxler will make a fundamental decision for himself. In terms of sport, it would certainly make sense to take a step back. That’s how Mario Götze did it, who meanwhile made a new attempt at PSV Eindhoven and then found his way back into the national team at Eintracht Frankfurt. However, Draxler has not yet shown this willingness.

