Football: Liverpool invites Arsenal to the league summit

The day before Christmas offers the top game in the English Premier League. Liverpool against Arsenal (6.30 p.m. CET) is about the lead of the table. The “Reds”, who are one point behind, seem to have an advantage, at least according to the statistics. Arsenal haven’t won at Anfield for more than eleven years.



Back in 2012, Mikel Arteta played for the Londoners. Now he is in charge of the leader after 17 matchdays and can look back on five wins in the last six games. “We want to win, it will be an intense match and we have to play intelligently,” said Spaniard Arteta on Friday.

In April, the 41-year-old and his team came close to winning at Anfield, but after a 2-0 lead it only ended in a 2-2 draw. The North Londoners not only lost these two points, but also the league lead and the championship title to Manchester City. In any case, Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp has been warned. “We are playing against probably the strongest team in the Premier League. They are physically strong.” The German recently criticized the atmosphere in Anfield and called on Liverpool fans to support him.

28 Premier League matches will be played over twelve days over Christmas and New Year, with only December 25th and 29th being free of play. On Christmas Eve (2 p.m.) Wolverhampton and Chelsea can play, the hit two days later on Boxing Day is Manchester United against Aston Villa. After taking part in the Club World Cup, defending champions Manchester City will get back into the title race another day later (December 27th) at Everton.

English Premier League, 18th round

Thursday 21st December: Crystal Palace Brighton and Hove 1-1 Friday 22nd December: Aston Villa Sheffield United 1-1 Saturday 23rd December: West Ham Manchester United 1.30pm Fulham Burnley 4pm Luton Newcastle 4pm Nottingham Bournemouth 4pm PM Tottenham Everton 4pm Liverpool Arsenal 6.30pm Manchester City Brentford postponed * Sunday December 24th: Wolverhampton Chelsea 2pm

* Manchester City is playing in the Club World Cup

Tabel:

