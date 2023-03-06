It was also the heaviest defeat for Man United in the Premier League. Double packs from Cody Gakpo (43’/50′), Darwin Nunez (47’/75′) and Mohamed Salah (66’/83′) and a goal by Roberto Firmino (88′) ensured a cheering home crowd on Anfield Road for Liverpool’s deserved record win. Salah is now Liverpool’s all-time leading scorer in the Premier League with 129 goals in 205 games, his 6-0 goal surpassing Egypt’s Robbie Fowler as the record-holder. Marcel Sabitzer came on for ManUnited in the 77th minute.

“We know the result is crazy,” said Klopp after the historic success. “That was the boost we wanted. So we are on the right track. We want everyone to know we’re still here. That wasn’t the case for a while, but today we showed who we can be and we have to do that from now on.” United coach Erik ten Hag was visibly served: “That wasn’t our standard. We didn’t perform as a team. It was unprofessional.” The Reds’ biggest win over their rivals was a 7-1 in 1895, when both clubs were still in the second division of England.

Think from the start

Liverpool took control of the game from the start. ManUnited only got into play just before half-time, but then Gakpo scored to give the hosts the lead. After the break and Nunez’s quick goal, the “Reds” were clearly the superior team again and really showed off their increasingly frustrated opponents.

Premier League Game plan and table

Due to heavy rain, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson jumped the ball after just under an hour when the score was 3-0, but ManUnited was unable to take advantage of this moment. In the end, it was all about damage limitation for the third-placed Premier League team. After the goal to make it 7-0, a spectator ran onto the field, but was immediately removed by security personnel.

Liverpool FC, which has so often fluctuated in form this season, has improved to fifth place in the Premier League table and is within reach of Champions League qualification again. The Reds are three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur but have played a game fewer than the Spurs.