“We didn’t give each other a hand because I didn’t argue. I just specified everyone’s role.

When one doesn’t respect the roles, he hasn’t understood what the rules are. In life, everyone reaps what they sow”. The president of Lazio, Claudio Lotito, on the microphones of “Un giorno da sheep”, returns to the “tumult” with José Mourinho in the locker room of the Olimpico at the end of the derby won by his Lazio against Rome of the Portuguese coach.

“Everyone has their own behaviors and actions in life. I am in the name of respect – continued Lotito -. I didn’t prefer words, I was only present while there was a stir. One thing I didn’t like was that a Roma player was completely naked in the corridor. While I was going to leave, I saw an argument with one of my players dressed” “I stopped to see what was happening – the reconstruction of Lotito – and Mourinho said to me: “What are you looking at?”. I thought he didn’t understand who I was. I told him: “Look, I’m the president of Lazio”. If someone forgets these attitudes, he is wrong. And if you continue after you recognize me, it’s serious. It’s not true that I said: “You can’t stay here”. I told him: “I am the president of Lazio”. The match was Lazio-Roma, so Roma were guests.” But in the future, demand could sign Mourinho. “In football, never say never, but characters are not suitable”.