Original title: Football Lottery Phoenix 23033 Football Lottery Recommendation: Tottenham’s home defense against Bayern is the first choice for stability

First of all, let’s look at the 23033 issue on Saturday, which is the regular combination of the four major leagues except Ligue 1 on Saturday. The deadline is 22:00 on March 11, 2023. Please pay attention:

Game 1: Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest

The popularity of the game is unequal. Tottenham, which has just completed three consecutive victories at home, has a certain advantage in all aspects. However, the UEFA Champions League game was distracted in the middle of the week, and they were finally eliminated with a dull draw. They are at a disadvantage physically. 2 goals to beat Tottenham. William’s initial loss: 1.5 4.2 6.5, Tottenham’s position is about two and a half levels higher, the main win position is on the high side at 1.5, lack of confidence, with a moderate position in the system, the main win will be lowered in the market outlook, and now it is: 1.44 4.4 7.5, the main victory is obviously hot, there is a certain coldness, at least to prevent draw.

Game 2: Leicester City v Chelsea

Chelsea finally ushered in their first victory since 6 rounds in the last round. In the middle of the week, they defeated Dortmund and advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. William’s initial loss: 4 3.5 1.91, the gear is about two and a half gears higher than Chelsea, and the away win position is 1.91, which is in the mid-to-high position. For: 3.7 3.5 2, the main win is more reluctant to pull down, the small single fights the guest wins, and the big single prevents the tie.

Game 3: Leeds United v Brighton

The fundamentals are still relatively clear. Brighton, ranked 8th, has certain advantages over Leeds United, ranked 17th. However, Leeds United performed well in the two rounds after the coaching change, and there are certain themes. William’s initial loss: 3.5 3.5 2.05, Brighton’s position is at most one and a half levels higher, the away win position is at a low level of 2.05, and the confidence is sufficient. With the high level and low level of the main win in the system, the market outlook will obviously pull down the customer Win, now: 3.75 3.6 1.95, Brighton’s popularity has increased significantly, the first choice is to win the away game and defend the host.

Game 4: Everton v Brentford

After defeating Fulham in the last round, Brentford has remained unbeaten in 12 rounds of the league and is in a good state. Compared with Everton, which is ranked third from the bottom, they have certain advantages in all aspects, especially in terms of track record. After being promoted to the Super League last season, Tford remained unbeaten in three meetings with 2 wins and 1 draw. William’s initial loss: 2.63 3.2 2.75, Brentford is about half a gear higher in the gear, the main win position is at a high level at 2.63, lack of confidence, with a high level of peace in the system and a low level of guest wins, the market outlook will reduce the level Compensation, now: 2.7 3.1 2.7, lowering the compensation seems to have the possibility of inducing a flat, the double selection points the winner.

Game 5: Crystal Palace VS Manchester City

In a game with unequal popularity, Manchester City has an overwhelming advantage in all aspects against Crystal Palace, which has already won 9 rounds. The only hidden worry is the Champions League knockout match with Red Bull in the middle of next week. William’s initial loss: 9.5 4.8 1.33. Compared with the first round of the season between the two teams, Manchester City’s initial loss at home was 1.1, and this game opened at 1.33, which is on the high side. The confidence is average, with a slightly higher balance in the system and a slightly lower main win. The main win in the market outlook is now: 9 5 1.33. It is relatively difficult for the guest win to pull down. You can consider single-selecting the guest win.

Game 6: Hertha VS Mainz

The fundamentals are relatively clear. Mainz, which has won four consecutive victories in the league, has a certain advantage over Hertha Berlin, which has lost 6 games in the past 8 rounds. Especially in terms of track record, the two sides have won 3 of the last 6 matches against Mainz 3 draws remain unbeaten, and the psychological advantage is obvious. William’s initial loss: 2.75 3.4 2.5, the gear is about one gear higher than Mainz, the away win position is 2.5 and it is low, full of confidence, with the high and low main win in the system, the market outlook will be lower Customer wins are now: 2.9 3.4 2.38, even pay is always at a high level, it doesn’t look like a block, double-choice wins and loses.

Game 7: Frankfurt VS Stuttgart

The fundamentals are also relatively clear. Frankfurt, which has been in a mediocre state recently, has a certain advantage in all aspects against Stuttgart, which is in a slightly sluggish state, especially in terms of home and away records. Stuttgart is the only Bundesliga team that has not won an away game this season. , at a clear disadvantage. William’s initial compensation: 1.83 3.6 4.2, the gear is about one gear higher than Frankfurt, the main winning position is in the middle position at 1.83, the letter generally matches the high level and low loss in the system, and the market outlook tops the high level compensation, now: 1.83 3.7 4.2, even if the loss is high, it may be unfavorable to play. The host wins in this game has the potential of single selection.

Game 8: Leipzig Red Bull VS Borussia

Popularity and strength are naturally dominated by Leipzig, but the state has not been stable recently. In the middle of next week, there will be an away game against Manchester City in the Champions League. Psychological advantage, this market has a lot of hidden worries. William’s initial loss: 1.4 4.75 7.5, Leipzig’s position is at most one and a half levels higher, the main win position is at 1.4, which is obviously low, with a moderate loss in the system, the market outlook is in shock, Borussia is too underestimated , there is a certain coldness, at least to prevent peace.

Game 9: Bayern vs Augsburg

In a game with unequal popularity, Bayern has an overwhelming advantage in all aspects. The only hidden worry is that they were distracted by the Champions League match against Paris in the middle of the week. William’s initial payout: 1.11 9 21, the main win position is already low enough at 1.11, with a low-level balance and a high-level loss in the system, the market outlook will continue to lower the main win, and it is now: 1.1 10 19, Bayern has a clear advantage, the main The payout for winning is not high, so you can consider single-selecting the main winner.

Game 10: Schalke 04VS Dortmund

Although Schalke won two consecutive league games in 2004, their state has improved, and they have already got rid of the bottom position, but facing Dortmund, which has won seven consecutive league victories after the winter break, they are still at a clear disadvantage in all aspects, but the Hornets played a draw in the middle of the week. In Chelsea’s away game, physical fitness has been affected. This game is the Ruhr Derby, and Schalke will never catch it without a fight. William’s initial compensation: 5 4.2 1.6, the Hornet’s gear is at most two and a half gears higher, the away win position is at a low level of 1.6, full of confidence, with a high and low main win in the system, the market outlook will pull down the main win, Now it is: 4.4 3.9 1.73, Schalke still has a certain theme in the derby battle, the first choice is to win the away game and defend the low position.

Game 11: Naples VS Atalanta

Naples lost to Lazio at home in the last round, and their winning streak has slowed down, but they still top the list with a 15-point advantage. Facing Atlanta, which has been in a sluggish state recently, Naples still has certain advantages in all aspects. William’s initial loss: 1.67 3.9 4.8, the gear is about one and a half gears higher than Naples, the main win position is in the middle at 1.67, and the confidence is average. With the high-level and low-level losses in the system, the market outlook will pull down the main win. Now it is: 1.65 3.9 5. Atlanta’s overall track record has not fallen behind, and it has a certain pull.

Game 12: Bologna VS Lazio

Lazio has a slight advantage in terms of points ranking. In terms of overall status, Bologna has won 4 games in the past 6 rounds, which is not much different from Lazio with 3 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss. In terms of home and away record, Lazio’s away points are 2 points more than Bologna’s home game. In terms of track record, although the two sides have played against each other in the past 6 times, Lazio has an overall advantage of 4 wins and 2 losses, but Bologna has defeated Lazio at home for two consecutive seasons, and their psychology is not at a disadvantage. Comprehensive fundamentals, Lazio has a very slight advantage, but there is a European Cup distraction in the middle of the week. William’s initial loss: 3.2 3.25 2.3, Lazio’s gear is about one and a half gears higher, and the away win position is at 2.3, which is in a solid position. The confidence is sufficient. With the low-level and high-level main wins in the system, the market outlook will be lower The main win is now: 3.1 3.1 2.4. The main win has a certain degree of enthusiasm.

Game 13: Elche vs Valladolid

The fundamentals are relatively clear, and Elche, who is at the bottom of the list, is at a certain disadvantage in all aspects. The only theme is that they have won 2 games in the last 6 rounds, and the state is not too bad. William’s initial loss: 2.75 3.3 2.6, Valladolid is at most one gear higher in the gear, and the away win position is at a low level of 2.6, with sufficient confidence. With a high-level and low-level main win in the system, the market outlook will be positive The low main win is now: 2.63 3.2 2.7. The main win is always at a low level, and the away win is relatively contradictory.

Match 14: Valencia vs Osasuna

Valencia has been in a sluggish state with 1 win, 1 draw and 8 losses in the last 10 rounds, and its ranking has slipped to the second-to-last. Osasuna has only won one game in the last 6 rounds. The state is average, but it ranks eighth, with a big advantage In terms of home and away records, Valencia has a slight advantage of 2 points at home; in terms of track record, the two sides have played against Valencia with 3 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses in the past 6 times. Comprehensive fundamentals, Osasuna has a very slight advantage. William’s initial loss: 2 3.2 4, the two teams are roughly in the same position, the main win position is at the low level of 2, and the confidence is sufficient. With the low level of the system and the high level of loss, the market outlook is pulling down the away win again. Now For: 2.05 3.2 3.8, the return of an away win is good, and the first choice is a draw to defend against the main win.

On the whole, there are 6 games in the deep game with more than half a goal in this period, and there are two ultra-deep games with more than half a goal. It is expected that Ren Jiu will open at the low K level in this term.Return to Sohu to see more





Editor: