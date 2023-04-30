Home » Football: Macron congratulates Toulouse’s ‘legendary’ victory – Football
Football: Macron congratulates Toulouse's 'legendary' victory – Football

Football: Macron congratulates Toulouse’s ‘legendary’ victory – Football
(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 29 – “The pink city is celebrating! Congratulations to the whole Toulouse team for this victory in the French Cup,” Emmanuel Macron said in a tweet this evening after Toulouse’s victory in the French Cup France. “Mythical”, added the president of the Republic, who a few minutes earlier had handed the cup to the Toulouse team from the stand of the Stade de France, where Toulouse won 5-1 against Nantes. (HANDLE).

