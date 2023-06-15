Football: Magath about Süle – “I don’t know any professional athlete who runs around ten kilos overweight”

The state of fitness of Niklas Süle occupies German football. Felix Magath is now getting involved in the debate. The discipline fanatic criticizes Süle sharply. He was upset that he was even being discussed.

FElix Magath has criticized Borussia Dortmund’s central defender Niklas Süle after his non-call-up for the national team. “We have professional sport in the Bundesliga. And I don’t know of any professional athlete who walks around ten kilos overweight. I’ve never seen that before,” said the longtime coach at Sky about the 27-year-old. “I can only note with dismay that this is even being discussed here.”

National coach Hansi Flick told the “FAZ” that he thinks Süle “is still leaving a lot behind” and could “take a step forward with his attitude, his mentality”. The defender does not exploit his “huge potential”. Flick had not spoken of an alleged lack of fitness. Flick is hoping for a reaction from Süle to the measure and the public criticism in the coming season if he wants to take part in the European Championship.

The 69-year-old Magath said of Süle: “Of course that’s not possible. All I hear is: We play such high-tempo football and everything has become so fast and everything has turned out so well here in the Bundesliga. So I ask myself, how does it work when I’m ten kilos overweight?’ I don’t understand that.” Magath is not currently working as a coach. He last coached Hertha BSC in 2022.

Most recently, Emre Can expressed his surprise that his Dortmund team-mate was not nominated for the three international matches in June and was criticized by national coach Flick. “I thought he was there,” said the BVB midfielder: “I’ve seen Niklas extremely strong at our club in the last few months. He has led the way and has grown personally a lot in terms of leadership. I can judge that because I have known him for a very long time.”