Home » Football: Magath criticizes Süle for being “ten” kilograms overweight
Sports

Football: Magath criticizes Süle for being “ten” kilograms overweight

by admin
Football: Magath criticizes Süle for being “ten” kilograms overweight
football Magath about Süle

“I don’t know any professional athlete who walks around ten kilos overweight”

| Reading time: 2 minutes

Borussia Dortmund - 1.FSV Mainz 05

Niklas Süle was not nominated for the current international matches

Source: pa/dpa/Revierfoto

The state of fitness of Niklas Süle occupies German football. Felix Magath is now getting involved in the debate. The discipline fanatic criticizes Süle sharply. He was upset that he was even being discussed.

FElix Magath has criticized Borussia Dortmund’s central defender Niklas Süle after his non-call-up for the national team. “We have professional sport in the Bundesliga. And I don’t know of any professional athlete who walks around ten kilos overweight. I’ve never seen that before,” said the longtime coach at Sky about the 27-year-old. “I can only note with dismay that this is even being discussed here.”

National coach Hansi Flick told the “FAZ” that he thinks Süle “is still leaving a lot behind” and could “take a step forward with his attitude, his mentality”. The defender does not exploit his “huge potential”. Flick had not spoken of an alleged lack of fitness. Flick is hoping for a reaction from Süle to the measure and the public criticism in the coming season if he wants to take part in the European Championship.

The 69-year-old Magath said of Süle: “Of course that’s not possible. All I hear is: We play such high-tempo football and everything has become so fast and everything has turned out so well here in the Bundesliga. So I ask myself, how does it work when I’m ten kilos overweight?’ I don’t understand that.” Magath is not currently working as a coach. He last coached Hertha BSC in 2022.

See also  In C the Montalto Dora seeks redemption with Albese and Bra In D Calton and Chivasso

Most recently, Emre Can expressed his surprise that his Dortmund team-mate was not nominated for the three international matches in June and was criticized by national coach Flick. “I thought he was there,” said the BVB midfielder: “I’ve seen Niklas extremely strong at our club in the last few months. He has led the way and has grown personally a lot in terms of leadership. I can judge that because I have known him for a very long time.”

also read

More sport does not automatically mean visible progress in training. Professor Karsten Köhler explains what really matters

You may also like

Fight hard to continue writing glory—Chinese team athletes...

Challenge Cup: Ex-England half-back Kevin Brown predicts quarter-finals

Luka Modric ahead of Nations League: Modric doesn’t...

Walker Kessler will be with Team USA at...

Kylian Mbappé provokes his exit

US OPEN 1965 BY GARY PLAYER TO INTERRUPT...

Baggio and the failure to summon the “Trap”

Ulm’s basketball players before their first championship title

Meeting on a narrow road, the brave wins-continue...

first place for Diquattro and Migliorisi

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy