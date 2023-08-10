Football: Man City starts fourth title in a row

In the past seven years, the “Citizens” have won the championship title six times. Under Guardiola, City have also risen to become the best team in Europe, and the Champions League victory in June crowned a historic season for England with the treble. The hunger for footballing perfection and victories is unbroken in the Catalan and his star squad around Erling Haaland. However, the 52-year-old expects that not everything will run smoothly just yet. “It is difficult for us to restart every season. That’s okay, our mentality will help us to be up there.”

Like most English top clubs, City have spent a lot of money to strengthen themselves. Guardiola received desired central defender Josko Gvardiol from Leipzig for a rumored amount of over 90 million euros and Mateo Kovacic from league rivals Chelsea. Captain Ilkay Gündogan (FC Barcelona) and Riyad Mahrez (al-Ahli) were given up for this.

Arsenal want to prevent City from winning the championship

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, who led most of last season’s league but eventually faltered, are keen to challenge City for the title. The Londoners made their first call when they snatched away England international Declan Rice from West Ham for 120 million euros. The “gunners” managed a second by defeating the Guardiola squad in a penalty shoot-out for the Community Shield on Sunday.

Reuters/Peter Cziborra Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is confident about the new season after missing out on the championship title

“It’s a statement for us. It’s a sign we can beat City in an important game when it counts,” said Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale afterwards. “I’m not sure how it’s going to be this season. But the mental block is gone. We’re ready now.” The first opponent on Saturday is Nottingham Forrest.

Optimism at Man United

There is also plenty of optimism at Manchester United, where Erik ten Hag brought the Red Devils back into the top three in his first season as head coach. With the commitments of keeper Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Höjlund, things should now go a step further. “I think the difference from last year is that we now have the foundation with this squad,” said ten Hag, raising hopes of the first league title since 2013, then still under club legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

Liverpool in transition

Liverpool, the only team to interrupt City’s run of success in 2020, meanwhile, has had a more than mixed year, the team is in transition. Veterans like Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho have left Jürgen Klopp’s squad, with Dominik Szoboszlai and world champion Alexis Mac Allister looking to bring in a breath of fresh air.

The same applies to Liverpool’s opening opponents Chelsea, where coach Mauricio Pochettino is now in charge. Financially strong Newcastle United meanwhile want to prove that fourth place was not a flash in the pan. At Tottenham Hotspur, a new era begins under the Australian Ange Postecoglou, possibly without the record goalscorer Harry Kane, who is willing to change.

Kalajdzic is back

Austria’s Premier League contribution is Sasa Kalajdzic. The Wolverhampton Wanderers striker, who tore his cruciate ligament on his debut last year, is fit again. The 26-year-old completed a few friendlies, including the 0-0 draw against newly promoted Luton Town. “I’m happy that everything went well. At the moment it’s just the joy and relief to be back,” said the ÖFB-International. However, it is questionable whether he will be able to play against Manchester United at the start.

IMAGO/Sports Press Photo Sasa Kalajdzic is the only Austrian player in the Premier League

A new coach, Gary O’Neil, makes the decision. The 40-year-old Englishman and ex-Bournemouth coach was unveiled as Julen Lopetegui’s successor on Wednesday. The separation from the Spaniard was only announced on Tuesday after only nine months together.

In the new season, the clubs have to adjust to long stoppage times. New rules are intended to punish delays in goal celebrations, substitutions or injuries more severely. The match between Arsenal and City gave a foretaste, where the Londoners equalized in the 101st minute. “Now the games will last 100 minutes, that’s for sure,” said Guardiola.

English Premier League, first round

Friday 11 August: Burnley Manchester City 9pm Saturday 12 August: Arsenal Nottingham 1.30pm Bournemouth West Ham 4pm Brighton and Hove Luton Town 4pm Everton Fulham 4pm Sheffield Crystal Palace 4pm Newcastle Aston Villa 6.30pm Sunday 13 August 14: Brentford Tottenham 3pm Chelsea Liverpool 5.30pm Monday 14 August Manchester United Wolverhampton 9pm

