SEGA and Sports Interactive have announced that their iconic Football Manager franchise will debut on PlayStation 5 on Wednesday, February 1, officially launching Football Manager 2023 for the platform console version.

“Football Manager” was originally scheduled to be released for the first time on the PS5 platform on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, but due to unforeseen complications in the submission and approval process, the release was delayed.

The console version of “Football Manager 2023” will now provide a 20% discount for all PlayStation Plus members, and the offer will end at 23:00 Beijing time on February 14 (Tuesday). The discounts are in line with pre-order bonuses ahead of the originally projected release date. Miles Jacobson, Studio Director at Sports Interactive, said: “Today’s news makes us very pleased that we can finally put the console version of “Football Manager 2023” into the hands of PS5 players. Since the initial release delay, the teams at Sports Interactive and Sega have been working tirelessly with Sony to resolve the issue. We are delighted that we now have a release candidate ready to launch next week. It’s not unusual for games to be released during the football transfer window, but from the moment the initial release was delayed, our priority was to get the game into the hands of PS5 players as quickly as possible. When all transfer windows around the world are over, we A data update will be provided for the PS5 version to align with updates for all of our other platforms.”